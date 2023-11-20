Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.5%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.05. 304,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,659,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Frontier Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $895.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

