Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 242,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,585,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,668,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

