JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 52,381 shares.The stock last traded at $76.33 and had previously closed at $76.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

