International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Down 4%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $32.05. 758,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,072,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

