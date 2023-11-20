Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 231,016 shares.The stock last traded at $22.67 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,524,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

