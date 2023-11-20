Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,220% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 298,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 8.7 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 3,125,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

