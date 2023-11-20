Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 1,249 put options.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.93. 371,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUN

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.