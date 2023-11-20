Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,755 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 436% compared to the typical daily volume of 701 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. 1,348,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

