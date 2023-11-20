Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 289,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 231,409 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.51.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $11,580,200. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cricut by 21.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

