GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,234 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPRK

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.