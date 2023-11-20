NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 587,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,251,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

