Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,937% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solo Brands Stock Up 10.5 %

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 1,075,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,848. The firm has a market cap of $466.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.63. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 60.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 470,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

