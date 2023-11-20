YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average daily volume of 3,739 call options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $14.35. 14,580,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,653. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

