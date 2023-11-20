RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 13,618 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,204,363. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $339.45. 5,846,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,184,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $341.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.55 and a 200 day moving average of $293.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

