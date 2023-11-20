NWK Group Inc. Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $18.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,466.37. The stock had a trading volume of 161,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,267.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,485.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

