Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 622,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

