Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.62 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.59. 728,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.