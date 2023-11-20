NWK Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.10.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $778.73. 29,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $741.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.03. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

