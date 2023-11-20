Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.56 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,461. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

