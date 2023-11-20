Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 240,000 Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZURA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Zura Bio Price Performance

ZURA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 24,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Zura Bio Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

