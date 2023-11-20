Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 281,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 458,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.82. 637,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,827. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $58,561.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,676 shares of company stock worth $410,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.