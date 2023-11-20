Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,920 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after buying an additional 479,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.44. 20,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

