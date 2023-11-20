Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 119.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 266,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 188,595 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.41. 42,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 2.00. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,850. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

