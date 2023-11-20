Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,786. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

