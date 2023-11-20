Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.73. 152,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

