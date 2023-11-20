AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,677. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

