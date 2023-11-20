Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 39,474 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the period. POSCO makes up approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Price Performance

NYSE:PKX traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 73,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,337. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.