Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 490,000 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. Lucid Group makes up 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.40. 10,180,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,164,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

