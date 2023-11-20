Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AESI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,509. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

