Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. 251,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $677.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

