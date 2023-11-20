Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLTX. Wedbush raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $43.89. 151,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,466. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.49.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 74,911 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.