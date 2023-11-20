Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,256,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 635,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 328,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,754. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

