Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Biohaven worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Biohaven
In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 204,181 shares of company stock worth $4,324,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Stock Up 1.0 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biohaven
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cisco stock plummets on weak forecast: Is it a warning for tech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.