Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Biohaven worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 204,181 shares of company stock worth $4,324,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 283,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.