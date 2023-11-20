Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.29. 988,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

