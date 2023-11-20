Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. RadNet makes up approximately 2.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,205.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

