59,861 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD remained flat at $30.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 178,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SKWD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

