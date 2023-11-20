Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 51.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 788,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.29. 92,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

