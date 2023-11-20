NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.68. NIO shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 18,258,778 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $37,918,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

