Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.57. 171,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

