Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Latigo Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Latigo Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,454. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $297.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

