Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.01. Nikola shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 7,189,506 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

