Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.70. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 266,134 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.