Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $36.81

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $38.09. Ternium shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 48,857 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 143.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.