Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.15. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 7,916 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.