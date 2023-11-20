CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.05. CI&T shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 881 shares.

CINT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $687.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

