Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,153,000 after buying an additional 62,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $981.82. The company had a trading volume of 286,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,364. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $511.11 and a 1-year high of $990.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $405.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.63 and a 200-day moving average of $840.36.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

