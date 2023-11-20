Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 747,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,432,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,784,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,091,000 after acquiring an additional 860,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,470,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NEE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $57.35. 1,160,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,994,708. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.