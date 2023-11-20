Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 474,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

