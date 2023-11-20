WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after acquiring an additional 749,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NEE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 912,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

