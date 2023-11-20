Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.27. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 5,923,564 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.21.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
