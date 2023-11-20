Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.27. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 5,923,564 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,065,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

